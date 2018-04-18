BARBARA BUSH

Funeral home prepares for service for former First Lady Barbara Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

A private visitation will be held Thursday and Friday for Barbara Bush. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
The flags have been lowered to half-staff at the funeral home where friends and family will gather to privately visit the body of Barbara Bush.

The private visitation will be held at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home in Houston Wednesday and Thursday.

Crews put out barricades Tuesday night ahead of the service.


Here are more plans over the next few days.

Friday:

The public will be able to say goodbye to Mrs. Bush whose body will be lying in repose. That viewing will be held at St. Martin's Church between noon and midnight.

You cannot park directly at the church. You must go to Second Baptist Church on Woodway Drive to park, and then go through security.

Houston Metro bus service will shuttle visitors from the Second Baptist Parking Lot to St. Martin's.

Saturday:


A private funeral service will be held at Second Baptist Church.

The service will be for 1,500 guests. Mrs. Bush has repeatedly said she wanted a very simple service.

Several former presidents and first ladies plan to attend.

After the service, there will be a funeral procession from Houston to College Station that will proceed through Memorial Park. The motorcade will go north on Westcott, then up Highway 290, Highway 6, into College Station via Texas Avenue. The procession will turn left on George Bush Drive, and right into the library on Barbara Bush Drive.

Mrs. Bush will be laid to rest next to her daughter, Robin, who died from Leukemia at 3-years-old.

The burial ceremony will be private.

Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Barbara Bush brought honest, grandmotherly style to DC
More barbara bush
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Take an egg-venture to an egg-themed pop up
Florida school shooting victim from Brooklyn honored in NYC
Suffolk County has big plans for new sports arena
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman killed on Southwest flight, 'metal fatigue' blamed
Woman killed on Southwest jet ID'd as bank executive
Teen girl attacked in grocery store with can of Chef Boyardee
Barbara Bush brought honest, grandmotherly style to DC
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
1 person shot inside deli in Freeport
Man fatally shot in 7-Eleven parking lot in Linden
Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un over Easter weekend: Officials
Show More
Chair thrown at man's head in Greenwich Village McDonald's
LIRR Hempstead Branch restored, delays on at least 3 lines
Former MTA bus driver found stabbed to death in Brooklyn
Police investigating after teen wakes up to find intruder in bedroom
Dad charged with murder in death of 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon
More News