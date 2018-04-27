IN OUR BACKYARD

Samurai sword fighting, giant origami bring Brooklyn's Cherry Blossom festival to life

EMBED </>More Videos

Sakura Matsuri weekend offers nearly 60 events and performances that celebrate traditional and contemporary Japanese culture. (WABC)

Emily Sowa
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
From action-packed drama by martial arts masters to groovy Japanese pop inspired by 60s go-go sounds. See the cherry blossom trees in full bloom and walk through gardens filled with giant origami.

The 37th year of the Sakura Matsuri is this weekend, April 28th and 29th, which offers over exciting events and performances that celebrate traditional and contemporary Japanese culture.

"It's really changed over the years. We were really inspired when we first started the festival because we have a lot of Japanese plant specimens here. We have a Japanese garden, a bonsai collection and cherries. It made a lot of sense to have a Cherry Blossom Festival," said Anita Jacobs, Director of Public Programs.

The Sakura Matsuri Festival will offer a wide range of performances from contemporary to traditional. This festival is perfect for all ages, from samurai sword fighting to beautiful costume fashion shows. Everywhere you look will be lots of color.

"Some people are going to like things that are a little more classical and slower paced, like a tea ceremony. Other people are going to like the swashbuckling. Over 60 ," said Jacobs.

Step into a world of Cosplay and witness a Cosplay Fashion Show featuring some of New York City's best Cosplay artists.

With over 60 performances and over 500 performers coming for the weekend, some from Japan. A number of rock groups from Tokyo and around Japan will be performing as well.

For tickets, scheduling and more information on the Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom festival visit the Brooklyn Botanical Garden.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbrooklynflower showfestivalBrooklynProspect ParkNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IN OUR BACKYARD
Escape reality at Dream Machine's 'Instagram playground'
Where you can find Cats On Glass
Step into a whimsical world of balloons at Lincoln Center
Step into an Orchid wonderland right in New York City!
Gigantic musical 'loops' are lighting up Broadway
More in our backyard
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Town holds .5K - not 5K - for underachievers
Help a NYC park receive a $20,000 grant
Step into an Orchid wonderland right in New York City!
Gigantic musical 'loops' are lighting up Broadway
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
Man attempts to light MTA worker on fire, police say
Convicted cop killer Herman Bell getting out of prison
Bill Cosby guilty of all charges in sex assault retrial
Korea leaders avoid specific measures on nuclear weapons
Teacher accused of sex with student at school pleads not guilty
Man whose pit bull attacked woman on subway charged
NFL Draft: Giants pick Saquon Barkley, Jets select Sam Darnold
Show More
Man killed after being dragged along LIRR platform
Man who wore 'MAGA' hat charged in subway station assault
Exclusive: Model crushed in shed collapse tells harrowing tale
Subway closing 500 stores in US
NYC landlords ask for rent hike at rowdy board meeting
More News