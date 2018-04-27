BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --From action-packed drama by martial arts masters to groovy Japanese pop inspired by 60s go-go sounds. See the cherry blossom trees in full bloom and walk through gardens filled with giant origami.
The 37th year of the Sakura Matsuri is this weekend, April 28th and 29th, which offers over exciting events and performances that celebrate traditional and contemporary Japanese culture.
"It's really changed over the years. We were really inspired when we first started the festival because we have a lot of Japanese plant specimens here. We have a Japanese garden, a bonsai collection and cherries. It made a lot of sense to have a Cherry Blossom Festival," said Anita Jacobs, Director of Public Programs.
The Sakura Matsuri Festival will offer a wide range of performances from contemporary to traditional. This festival is perfect for all ages, from samurai sword fighting to beautiful costume fashion shows. Everywhere you look will be lots of color.
"Some people are going to like things that are a little more classical and slower paced, like a tea ceremony. Other people are going to like the swashbuckling. Over 60 ," said Jacobs.
Step into a world of Cosplay and witness a Cosplay Fashion Show featuring some of New York City's best Cosplay artists.
With over 60 performances and over 500 performers coming for the weekend, some from Japan. A number of rock groups from Tokyo and around Japan will be performing as well.
For tickets, scheduling and more information on the Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom festival visit the Brooklyn Botanical Garden.