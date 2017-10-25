COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Mayor Bill de Blasio creates commission to address city monuments

Maryanna Antoldi
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Mayor Bill de Blasio has formed a committee that will address controversial monuments throughout New York City.

The Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments and Markers is a group that began their work in September 2017. They intend to advise the Mayor on issues focusing solely on public art, historic monuments and markers on city-owned property.

Commission members will spend a period of 90 days developing guidelines on how to address different monuments and markers that may be seen as oppressive to city residents.

"There is an important conversation taking place right now about history and representation in public art, monuments and markers," said de Blasio in an official statement. "Our diverse group of experts will create a thoughtful set of guidelines that acknowledge the complexities of history and the values that matter to us as New Yorkers."

The Commission is co-chaired by Darren Walker, the president of the Ford Foundation and Tom Finkelpearl, the Commissioner of Cultural Affairs.

The public also has the option to participate in the Commission's process by taking an online survey.

To learn more about the Commission and take the survey, visit their homepage.
