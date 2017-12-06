COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Meeting held in Queens addressing sexual harassment at work

Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
A special town hall meeting was held in Queens Wednesday night to address the problem of sexual harassment in the work place.

Dozens of people attended the public meeting at the CUNY School of Law in Long Island City.

The New York City Commission on Human Rights led the meeting, which included testimony from advocates and individuals working in a wide range of industries in the city.

The commission plans to issue a report with policy recommendations based partly on public input.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventssexual harassmenttown hall meetingLong Island CityQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Western hemisphere's largest planetarium set to open in NJ
Eyewitness News Update
This NYC exhibit puts your senses to the test
Eyewitness News Update
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police search for missing pregnant mother in Queens
Mall security officer dragged by alleged shoplifting suspects fleeing scene
Angry motorists detail problems with EZ Pass
Trump flouts warnings, declares Jerusalem Israel's capital
Alert issued for missing woman who may have been abducted
Ballerina on harassment culture: 'Everyone has a story'
Police: Baby smothered when brother climbed into crib
Gay man denied marriage license by Kim Davis now running against her
Show More
NJ town to close streets to non-residents during rush hour
Fisherman dies after being swept out to sea in NJ
Fire breaks out in office building above Grand Central Terminal
LI college student dies from drugs and alcohol
4 doctors among 20 charged in massive fraud scheme
More News
Photos
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
More Photos