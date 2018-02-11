COMMUNITY & EVENTS

NYPD officers, children show off break-dancing skills in Queens

Joe Torres has more on NYPD officers showing off their breakdancing skills in Queens.

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) --
Police officers, children and break-dancing was a recipe for a fun day of forging friendships between the NYPD and the community in Queens.

Patrol Borough Queens North hosted its first breakdance showcase on Saturday evening in Rego Park. The event was free to the public.

Officers and community members showed off their best breakdancing moves and encouraged local kids to get in on the fun.

