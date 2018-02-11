REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) --Police officers, children and break-dancing was a recipe for a fun day of forging friendships between the NYPD and the community in Queens.
Patrol Borough Queens North hosted its first breakdance showcase on Saturday evening in Rego Park. The event was free to the public.
Officers and community members showed off their best breakdancing moves and encouraged local kids to get in on the fun.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts