COMMUNITY & EVENTS

NYPD officers dress up as superheroes for hospital patients in Brooklyn

By
BROOKLYN (WABC) --
If laughter is the best medicine, these crime fighters certainly delivered. The Hulk, Thor, and fellow superheroes helped spread compassion and good cheer Thursday night as they visited four hospitals in Brooklyn, handing out gifts and hugs. Even the staff at Wyckoff Hospital got a kick out of Spider-Man posing at the nurse's station.

"My daughter's very happy. She saw Santa, Spider-Man, Captain America. She loved them all," said Lisa Marchese, patient's mother.

It's not easy being sick any time of the year. It is especially hard during the holidays, when families gather celebrate.

For one toddler, meeting Captain America in the emergency room may have been a bit too much drama, but really, it was a thrill for most patients.

"I thought it was amazing, brightened up my day. I don't get visitors. It's cool. Gave me a gift. Made me feel special. They made me feel more than sick," said Grace Marchese, a patient.

Santa and his Avengers are actually police officers from Brooklyn North. This is their third annual toy run. They delivered more than 400 gifts. As the assistant chief explains, this is what community policing should look like.

"We want them to be excited when they see us not only as police officers, they see superheroes. We have gifts for them. Not only does it have positive impact on children. Has positive impact on families," said Assistant Chief Jerry Maddrey, NYPD, Brooklyn North.

The Justice League also make a special house call. Back on June 8th, Domingo Diego-Tapia was riding his bike home when he was suddenly attacked. The fall left the 38-year-old husband and father in a coma for more than six months now.

Thursday night, the caped crusaders and friends made a personal stop to the victim's family, to make sure these boys know they are not forgotten.

"She's going through a hard time. She's very thankful. They go through their rough moments but today they were very happy," said a friend as she translated for Esther Diaz, the victim's wife.

"Their faces, their jaws drop. Excitement. Such a good feeling. Amazing to be a part of it. Proud of the department," said Officer Michael Hertrich, NYPD, Spider-Man.

Action hero movies may be box office hits, but up close and personal, these police officers proved to be real life heroes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsnypdsuperheroeshospitalholidayBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Eyewitness News Update
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
Eyewitness News Update
Eyewitness News Update
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Intense video: Frantic effort to rescue man on subway tracks
Arrest in violent mugging of actress in Manhattan
Suspect arrested in Brooklyn deli worker murder
Teacher allegedly raped by inmate after class at prison
Feds: LI woman funneled money to ISIS via Bitcoin
NYPD investigating Russell Simmons after allegations
New York City Councilman accused of sexual misconduct
Swastika found in snow outside Bronx school
Show More
Woman charged after son's 323 hospital visits, surgeries
NY doctor accused of spiking drink with abortion pill
Student arrested with BB gun, knife at NYC high school
The FCC repeals net neutrality rules
Naked road rage: Man strips, punches driver after crash
More News
Photos
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
More Photos