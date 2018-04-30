Officer makes teary-eyed final radio call before retirement

COMMUNITY & EVENTS

SARASOTA, Florida --
One Sarasota Police Officer couldn't hide his emotions when he made his final radio call.

Officer Andre Jenkins issued an "out of service" message, capping 30 years of service.

His fellow officers responded with a barrage of congratulatory messages.

He wished them all safe tours of duty.

One by one his fellow officers radioed messages of congratulations.

Officer Jenkins broke down when he finally completed his last patrol duty.
