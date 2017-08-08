COMMUNITY & EVENTS

NYPD searching for suspect in attack on 77-year-old man in the Bronx

Police are looking for the suspect who attacked a 77-year-old man in the Bronx.

FOXHURST, Bronx (WABC) --
The NYPD has released video of the man accused of attacking a 77-year-old man in the Bronx.

Police say that on Aug. 4, the suspect followed the victim as he left Chase Bank on Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst.

He grabbed the victim by his neck in front of 1032 Fox Street and threw him to the ground, according to police.

The two tussled with each other before the suspect fled.

The victim refused medical attention, but suffered a bruise above his left eye and multiple scrapes.

The NYPD describes the suspect as: Hispanic, approximately 6'0", approximately 210lbs, wearing blue jeans, sneakers, a baseball cap, and a multicolored long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
