Sleepy Hollow's Haunted Hayride

Can you escape the Headless Horseman? Come on a haunted hay ride in Sleepy Hollow.

By Jamie Nguyen, Emily Sowa, & Johanna Trupp
SLEEPY HOLLOW, New York (WABC) --
It's the biggest Halloween event in Sleepy Hollow, one that nearly the entire town looks forward to, the Haunted Hayride. Thrill-seekers follow Ichabod Crane's escape from the Headless Horseman.

Prepare to scream as you make your way through the streets of downtown Sleepy Hollow during the hayride.
Visitors arrive at Sleepy Hollow Village Hall, that's 28 Beekman Avenue. The heart-pounding adventure takes you through the woods and an old cemetery.

There's also a free block party on Beekman Avenue. It runs only two nights, Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28. Tickets are $30. Unfortunately they're already sold out.

The Haunted Hayride is a tradition that dates back more than 20 years. But it's more than just tradition, it generates revenue for the local economy. Town officials estimate that 80,000-100,000 people visit Sleepy Hollow during the month of October and they hope visitors come year round.

