IN OUR BACKYARD

An ocean odyssey from Times Square

Come face-to-face with sea creatures right from Times Square. (WABC)

Mike Bencivenga, Jamie Nguyen & John Sprei
Times Square, Manhattan (WABC) --
Experience the ocean in a whole new way without leaving without leaving NYC, or getting seasick or even wet. National Geographic Encounter Ocean Odyssey is now open in Times Square.

Go on a breathtaking undersea journey from the South Pacific across the ocean to the west coast of North America right from Times Square. Through ground-breaking technology, visitors are on a digital "underwater" dive.

The producers consulted with dozens of technologists and scientists to create a new kind of immersive experience that guests can walk through. It's not like any museum or exhibit ever seen before.
Visitors go face-to-face with life-size versions of some of the largest and most interesting creatures of the sea including a humpback whale. You can get the chance to "play" with sea lions. In the grand finale, see120,000 fish.

The goal of the underwater adventure is more than just entertainment. Shannon Hebert, head of marketing and outreach for National Geographic Encounter said after this experience, you're "more likely
to care about keeping the ocean healthy."

The National Geographic Encounter is a timed ticketed walk-through experience that lasts approximately 90 minutes.

Ticket prices are $39.50 plus tax for adults, $36.50 plus tax for seniors 65+ and $32.50 plus tax for kids 12 and under. Groups of 10 or more will receive 15% off.
