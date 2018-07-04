COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Tight security in place ahead of 4th of July fireworks display over the East River

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang reports on the preparations for the 4th of July fireworks over the East River. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Three million people are expected to watch the 42nd annual Macy's fireworks show in New York City Wednesday night.

And security will be tight with a regimen of New York City police officers on hand. So far authorities say there are no credible threats to the nation's birthday party.

Lights and last minute preps were being set up by production crews Tuesday night. But all eyes will be on the light show in the sky as Macy's gets ready to host its annual July 4th spectacular.

Of course paramount to any success is safety. The NYPD explained that security is a joint effort between the experts and the public

"If you see anything that makes you uncomfortable, I think not only should you, you have a responsibility to call 911 or flag down a police car," said NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill.

There will be layers or security on the ground, in the sky, in the water.

"That means the critical response command, the long guns teams, the heavy weapons teams that will be at or near the checkpoints," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller. "That means the vaperweight dogs that can scan large areas of a crowd to see if there is not just explosives present but explosives moving through a crowd. So all of that has become part of the package that we use at large events."

Macy's July 4 show is the largest in the nation. Seven barges filled with colorful surprises will line the East River from 23rd Street up to 40th, lighting up New York with 75,000 perfectly synchronized shells.

There will be a new razzle dazzle this year: a golden chrysanthemum.

"It's going to burst as a typical gold glittering chrysanthemum, a golden star," said fireworks show designer Gary Souza. "Then all of a sudden there is going to be an appearance of multiple colored stars that are going to chase right across the edge and disappear off the other side."

RELATED: 4th of July fireworks schedule for displays in NY, NJ, CT

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events4th of julyfireworksmacy'sManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
SPONSORED: ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Downton Abbey Exhibition
Ryan Seacrest pays special visit to Children's Hospital
New Bronx basketball court hopes to 'slam dunk' litter
More Community & Events
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News