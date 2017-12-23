ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --The 18th annual Asbury Park Toy Drive was held Saturday at the iconic Stone Pony. This was the first time the event was held at the landmark Jersey Shore bar. The toy drive has grown bigger and bigger each year, and they needed a larger venue to hold the holiday event.
This year's event donated thousands of toys and was attended by more than 800 families.
The toys are distributed to families in Asbury Park who apply to Asbury Park Toy Drive. In addition to the toys, Santa also handed out coats and school supplies for the families in need during this special time of year.
Connie Breech has been spearheading this event for 18 years, and it started in a small watering hole in the town. From there it grew in size to the police department, and now to The Stone Pony. Breech, a police officer herself for over 20 years and a 17-year veteran of Asbury Park PD has always preached to give back and pay it forward.
To learn more about the event, visit their facebook page at Asbury Park Toy Drive.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts