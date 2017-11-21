UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --The 91st annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature 17 giant balloons that will be inflated on Wednesday, and you're invited at a new, earlier time this year!
The balloon inflation event will begin at 1:00 p.m. this year, including newcomers Disney's Frozen Olaf, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, PAW Patrol and Jett from Super Wings.
Fans favorites will be on display too, including Hello Kitty, SpongeBob SquarePants and many others.
The only public entrance point is 74th Street at Columbus Avenue. All spectators will be subject to security screening.
The event will be open until 8:00 p.m.
WHERE TO FIND YOUR FAVORITE BALLOONS
Featured Balloons On 77th Street
Olaf from Disney's "Frozen" (NEW)
Ice Age's Scrat and his Acorn
Ronald McDonald
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Hello Kitty
Red Mighty Morphin Power Ranger
Pikachu
DreamWorks' Trolls
Charlie Brown
Jett from Super Wings (NEW)
Featured Balloons On 81st Street
PAW Patrol (NEW)
Angry Birds' Red
SpongeBob SquarePants
Pillsbury Doughboy
Sinclair's DINO
Aflac Duck Balloonicle (NEW)
Illumination presents Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (NEW)
The Elf on the Shelf
WHAT STREETS WILL BE CLOSED
There will also be major traffic restrictions in the area, beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday as 81st Street and 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic.
Additional vehicular traffic closures at Noon are as follows:
- Central Park West from West 73rd to 85th Streets
- West 73rd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 74th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 75th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 76th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 77th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 78th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 80th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 81st Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 82nd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 83rd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 84th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 85th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- Central Park Transverse Road at Central Park West and West 81 St. (Both Directions)
After 10 p.m., 81st Street and 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue as well as Central Park West from 59th Street to 86th Street will be closed to all traffic.
More information available at www.macys.com/social/parade