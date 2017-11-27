Winter's Eve launches holiday season on the Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --The 18th annual Winter's Eve at Lincoln Square kicked off the holiday season on the Upper West Side on Monday night.
It's New York City's largest holiday festival featuring music, food, dancing and fun.
The celebration started with the lighting of the Upper West Side Holiday Tree in Dante Park at Broadway and 63rd Street at 5:30 p.m.
Micky Dolenz, the voice of The Monkees, headlined this year's ceremony. Amy Freeze helped lead the tree lighting ceremony to light up the Upper West Side.
More than 30 area restaurants and eateries are offering food tastings at 3 outdoor locations between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.
For more information about the festival, please visit winterseve.nyc