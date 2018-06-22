COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Woman on mission to make Jersey Shore beach affordable for all

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates has more on one woman's mission to make Asbury Park beaches more affordable.

By
ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
One woman is on a mission to make the beach accessible and safe for everyone.

Lisa Cramp started a campaign to help raise money for low-income families in Asbury Park who can't afford the pricey fee for a beach pass.

Cramp moved to the area a few years ago and noticed some families would only head to the beach after it closed for the day, which meant they would swim when lifeguards weren't on duty.

"And that's when people drown and lifeguards aren't there to help anybody," Cramp said Friday.

She decided to start a Gofundme campaign to raise $3,000 for a simple fix: Buy a bunch of season passes to give to local families.

The Local Trinity Church and the Boys and Girls Club said they would help find the families who will put the tags to use.

"When you think about purchasing beach passes and access to the beach, automatically that's a road block for families in this community and especially on the west side," said Doug Eagle with the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County.

Cramp's initial goal of $3,000 has been exceeded with $7,000 raised so far. She says she is overwhelmed and so proud of her community.

The tags should be available at the Boys and Girls Club and Trinity Church in about a week.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsjersey shorebeachesfundraiserasbury parkmoneynew jersey newsAsbury ParkMonmouth County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
SPONSORED: ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Downton Abbey Exhibition
Ryan Seacrest pays special visit to Children's Hospital
New Bronx basketball court hopes to 'slam dunk' litter
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News