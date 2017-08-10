Yoga, ping pong make work fun at One World Trade Center

There are now resort-style perks inside New York's tallest skyscraper, and they're far from your standard office amenities.Games, food and even meditation and workout classes can be found inside One World Trade Center.All of these perks are within reach. Employees just have to take an elevator to the 64th floor for a yoga class or to play a game of ping pong.The experiences are organized by Convene, a company that's partnered with landlord Durst to offer tenants a more enjoyable work experience. The company wanted to make the 64th floor a destination for employees.A quarter of One World Trade Center still hasn't been leased, but the new amenities have become a major selling point for the landlord, who is hoping they will help get the building to capacity.