Pictured: 41-year-old Julie Burton Edwards and her three children.

Julie and Matthew Edwards.

Police say a man shot and killed his wife and their three children before turning the gun on himself in their Delaware home on Monday night.Forty-two-year-old Matthew Edwards, his wife 41-year-old Julie Burton Edwards, and their children, 6-year-old Jacob, 4-year-old Brinley, and 3-year-old Paxton, were found shot to death in the second floor of the home. Police say Matthew Edwards died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.They were found inside their home on the 2700 block of Ferris Road in Prices Corner.A neighbor said he believes a teenage boy found the family and that just 24 hours earlier, the father had been emotional. Matthew Edwards reportedly told the neighbor he had just lost his job and that the couple was having marital problems.The neighbor consoled him and said, "just worry about your kids"Autopsies will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.Despite the large police presence at the scene, Delaware State Police said there was no concern for public safety.Neighbors said they saw the five family members outside their home on Sunday."We're kind of in shock," said one neighbor. "I'm concerned because there is no activity besides paramedics and police."