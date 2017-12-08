  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Con Ed worker injured after cracked gas main bursts into flames in Sunnyside

It happened Friday night on 37th Street in Sunnyside. (WABC)

Eyewitness News
SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
A Con Edison worker was injured on Friday night after a cracked gas main burst into flames in Queens.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on 37th Street in Sunnyside as a Con Ed crew was on the job fixing the gas main.

Firefighters responded to the area to put out the gas-fed flames.

The injured Con Ed employee was treated at the scene and is expected to be okay.

It's currently unknown what exactly sparked the fire.

There were no evacuations in the area and gas service was not affected.
