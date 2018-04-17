MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) --Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon.
The little boy's death has been classified as a homicide, as investigators question his father. The toddler apparently had bruises on his body and a swollen lip.
"I'm just really upset because I saw the kid with his father, and I said, 'Oh you're really cute,'" a neighbor said. "And you know, I'm just really upset."
Authorities say the boy's mother came home from work around 8 p.m. Monday to the Esplanade Gardens apartment complex on Lincoln Avenue and found him unconscious.
The family had recently moved into the building, renting a unit on the sixth floor.
Police say the boy's father was the last person to see him before he was found unresponsive.
"The kid was very rambunctious," a neighbor said. "He came up on the elevator and she had to keep him from jumping around, but he was a cute little kid."
The child's father apparently dropped the mother and son off at the hospital and fled. Police located him overnight and have been questioning him ever since.
So far, there is no word of an arrest or any charges.
The boy's identity has not yet been released.
