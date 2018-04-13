Tourist robbed at knife-point of 'Make America Great Again' hat in Union Square

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened at the Union Square subway station.

Eyewitness News
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police have released the sketch of one of two men wanted for robbing a tourist at knifepoint because of his hat.

Authorities say the 18-year-old from Denmark was walking in to the Union Square subway station during rush hour Thursday when a man removed his "Make America Great Again" hat off his head.

The victim tried to get his hat back, but the other suspect then threatened him with a knife.

The two suspects then ran off.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberydonald trumptouristsubway crimeUnion SquareManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Winner of $533M Mega Millions jackpot revealed
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Mom says son in incest case confessed to killing daughter, baby
Wild brawl caught on camera at mall Apple Store
Connecticut teacher charged with running student fight club
Cohen seeks restraining order against use of materials seized in raid
Comey breaks silence; Trump fires back: "slime ball"
Bullet found in wall of child's bedroom after Bronx shooting
Show More
Prosecutors: DNA ties suspected killer clown to getaway car
Suspect set to face judge in Bronx rooftop rape, robbery
Suspect caught on camera pushing cane, robbing elderly woman
Woman critically injured in Jersey City hit-and-run
VIDEO: Man with machete taken down by officers in LA
More News