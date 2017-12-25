Daughter of Eric Garner in coma after suffering heart attack

Erica Garner, whose father's death sparked a nationwide debate about police brutality, is in a coma after suffering a heart attack.Family members confirmed on social media the 27-year-old is in critical condition.Garner's father Eric Garner died in 2014 when he was put into a chokehold during an arrest on Staten Island.His daughter became an activist after his death, even appearing in a campaign ad for then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.Her mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner, says her daughter's cardiac arrest was triggered by an asthma attack.Snipes-Garner says her daughter suffered her first heart attack not long after giving birth to a baby boy in August. Doctors said the pregnancy had put a strain on her heart, which was later found to be enlarged.