Firefighters pulled an 11-year-old boy from a freezing pond in Queens after he fell through the ice Tuesday afternoon.Officials said the boy and another child were walking on the frozen surface of Strack Pond in Forest Park at about 4:05 p.m., when he broke through went into the water about 50 feet from the shore.The other child ran to get help.FDNY officials got to the scene in four minutes -- but the boy was still underwater and out of sight.Deputy Chief George Healy with FDNY said firefighters rushed into the water, breaking through ice to get to the area where there was a hole in the ice, where they found the boy and pulled him to shore.Emergency crews then performed CPR on the child before he was rushed away in an ambulance.The boy is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.Sources told Eyewitness News that the 11-year-old first rescued the other boy -- who is 12 years old -- after that boy fell through the ice. The 11-year-old fell into the icy water during this process, but the 12-year-old got out and ran to get help. The 12-year-old was not injured.Two firefighters who jumped into the pond were treated for exposure to the cold.Healy said there are parts of the ice in the pond that are very thick -- but not where the boy fell through.