COLD CASE

Cold case arrest: DNA from beer bottle leads police to suspect in Queens park sex assault

FOREST PARK, Queens (WABC) --
DNA on a beer bottle led the NYPD to an arrest in a 2013 sexual assault case in which a female jogger was raped in a Queens park, and the suspect is believed to be connected to a series of attacks in the same area.

The arrest of 45-year-old Mark Andrade of Richmond Hills, Queens, was announced Thursday. He's being charged with one count of rape in a March 29, 2013, attack in Forest Park.

Police said Andrade's DNA was on a beer bottle that he pulled out of his back pocket and threw while the victim was struggling with him. Detectives retrieved the bottle as part of the crime scene and obtained DNA from it.

A match was made in the last week from an arrest that occurred in Nassau County on Long Island, and the victim was able to help identify him.

"I will tell you we have been working this case straight since 2013. We never really lost sight of it," Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said.

NYPD officials said they expect to charge Andrade in some of the other attacks in the park, which occurred on bridal paths between March 2011 and August 2013. The victims were all female joggers. DNA was obtained from two of the attacks.

The suspect has six prior arrests, none of which were for sex crimes and would not have caused his DNA to be added to a database. The last arrest caused that to happen, and it's what ultimately led to his arrest.
