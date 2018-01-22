Dozens forced from their homes by 3-alarm fire at building in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has the latest on a 3-alarm fire in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at a building in the Bronx that forced dozens of residents out of their homes Monday night.

The fire broke out just before 8 p.m. at a five-story building on St. Mary's Street in the Mott Haven section.

There was a 911 call for food left on a stove. By the time firefighters arrived, there was a stove fire that reached into the cockloft.

Over 100 firefighters responded to the scene, and extinguished the blaze just after 10 p.m. There was extensive damage to the top floor.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Residents were able to escape the building without injury.

The FDNY says 32 adults and 16 children were displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting those residents. The MTA has a bus on the scene for temporary shelter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
apartment firefireBronxMott HavenNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
6-year-old dies days after flu diagnosis
Government shutdown ends as Trump signs spending bill
Pat Shurmur named head coach for New York Giants
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, gusty winds for Tuesday
Man exposes himself to woman doing laundry, demands sex act
Police: Driver arrested after speeding over 120 mph on LIE
Neil Diamond retires from touring after diagnosis of Parkinson's disease
Mother with 2nd life as adult website model found dead
Show More
Family prepares to say goodbye to 2-year-old hurt in crash
Man steals $5,000 worth of Coach bags from outlet store
Victims recovering after historic, deadly Bronx fire
Amnesty program begins for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge tolls
2 injured, 1 critically, when car slams into tree on Staten Island
More News
Top Video
Amazon opens store with no cashiers, lines or registers
Government shutdown ends as Trump signs spending bill
Pat Shurmur named head coach for New York Giants
NJ town closes streets to non-residents during rush hour
More Video