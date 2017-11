A livery driver whose thumb was severed while defending three female passengers from a knife-wielding teen is outraged that the judge didn't set a higher bail for the suspects.Police say two 17-year-old boys were fleeing a fight last Sunday in the Bronx when they tried to jump in Richard Deleon's car.Officers say the teens slashed a passenger as they forced her and two other women out.The Bronx DA's office has not responded to requests for comment.