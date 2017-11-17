A Dunkin' Donuts employee in New Jersey was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.It happened in Paterson around 7 p.m. while the worker was sweeping up leaves in the drive-thru lane near Route 20 and East 33rd St.A white cargo van barreled through and struck Jose Furtado, 65. The driver and his 15-year-old passenger did stay at the scene.Furtado was rushed to an St. Joseph's Medical Center where he died from his injuries."Speedway no matter where you go, they don't slow down. You know, I think this is a wakeup call for everybody," said James Reed, the victim's friend. "Everybody knows him from Dunkin' Donuts, church folks, church members, no matter who, no matter what race or color or creed they are he'd treat them all the same."Police are reviewing surveillance video of the incident. So far, no charges have been filed.The normally 24-hour Dunkin' Donuts is family-owned and is closed Thursday night as they are now in mourning.