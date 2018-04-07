HURRICANE MARIA

DOE: 25 percent of public schools in Puerto Rico to shut down

Sandra Bookman reports on Puerto Rico school closings.

Eyewitness News
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WABC) --
There is another disturbing trend for the ongoing crisis in Puerto Rico.

The island's Department of Education says that a quarter of its public schools are shuttering - that's 238 of about 1,100 across the territory.

The DOE says the closures are due to a sharp enrollment drop following an unprecedented migration to the United States amid its financial crisis and Hurricane Maria devastation.

Officials say there will be no layoffs, and teachers will be reassigned to other schools.

