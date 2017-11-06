Bus drivers in 4 Nassau County school districts go on strike

Bus drivers in four Nassau County school districts have gone on strike.The strike will affect students in the Freeport, Baldwin, Hicksville and Rockville Centre school districts.Several private schools will also be affected as well as the New York City Office of Pupil Transportation, which buses some students in Queens and Brooklyn.The districts say they are trying to work out alternative options for students.Parents have been advised to find ways to get their children to get to school on their own.Transport Union TWU Local 252 and Baumann and Sons buses have been in ongoing talks for weeks in the contract dispute.A federal mediation session is set for November 10th.----------