Richard Gamarra spent years behind bars, but the former gang member is proving that second chances are possible.Now, the 28-year-old is an Ivy League graduate and a proud alumnus of Columbia University."Among the best students I have ever had," professor Robert Fullilove said. "And I have been here since 1990."Fullilove doesn't hold back about the mind he met while teaching in prison."I started off a good kid," Gamarra said. "Then was a bad juvenile, bad inmate, then was a good student and a graduate student."Gamarra was caught with a gun at 16, the first of a series of arrests that led to him spending seven years in prison, two in solitary. But he earned his undergraduate degree while he was there, and now, he has a Master's degree.He said untapped potential makes him crazy."Some of the brightest minds I have ever met are in prison," he said. "They just have had no opportunity, no stimulation, rehabilitation, and don't become anything because nobody ever gives them a shot."One of the huge factors in his success is that he was an a student through high school, in part because his parents pushed him. He also credits the gang in which he was a member."Even throughout, the gang members would say to me that if I skipped class, we will kick you out," he said.But what derailed his life also guided it."Let's provide opportunities and programs for kids, so they have a supportive system," he said. "And they never have to join gangs to begin with."What turned it around was the moment his baby daughter couldn't touch him through the thick glass partition in prison."I have to start being an adult who wants to be a father," he said.And he is a father who is taking on the very issues he lived through."He stopped being a student and became an actor, a player in the public health dramas playing out here in New York City," Fullilove said.Gamarra already has a post-college job. He starts in June working on policy at Rikers Island.