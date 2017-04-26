An annual tradition at one Long Island school is sparking a firestorm after residents learned that taxpayers picked up most of the tab.The majority of the senior class at Shoreham-Wading River High School went to Orlando in March in what is a longstanding tradition that dates back to the 1990s. But instead of the less than $10,000 spent by the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District in 2016, the cost this year topped $150,000.And while students called the senior trip to Disney World a priceless educational experience, some taxpayers were furious they had to foot the bill."It was a lot of money, but it was a good experience," student Benjamin Scheiber said. "I think it was pretty educational. We learned to be a little independent, on our own."It was the trip of a lifetime for Scheiber and his classmates, enjoying four days of fun and sun. Students usually pick up most of the cost, but this year, the Disney getaway was re-labeled an educational field trip. And as such, district officials reasoned they were responsible for a total of nearly $153,000."To be funded by the school or by the school district is not teaching them very much at all," taxpayer Melissa Frey said. "They should be taught to raise the money for themselves if they want to value their trip at all."The unprecedented move has since forced one of the happiest places on earth into the crosshairs of a bitter ongoing feud between the district and taxpayers."Either way is fine," one parent said. "But if they did it last year, last year they only paid $10,000, they should have done about the same this year."With next year's school budget coming up for a vote soon, the district has already allotted significantly less funding for future school-sponsored trips. But some believe the damage has already been done."No, just no," one resident said. "I would find something other than Disney for education...I think someone may have dropped the ball on this one."The superintendent declined an Eyewitness News request for an interview, but district officials released the following statement:UPDATE: In response to this story, district officials have announced they are reallocating $40,000 that was originally slated for the 2018 senior trip to fund other initiatives. Here is the text of the letter sent to residents: