Life changed: This college acceptance is the best thing you'll see today

Finding out you've been admitted to your dream college is a life-changing moment, and these Louisiana students shared it with their friends. (Troy Greene)

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. --
Prepare to see some lives changed.

A series of videos making the rounds on social media shows the life-altering moments that students at T.M. Landry College Preparatory in Louisiana learn they've been accepted into the prestigious colleges of the dreams.

The most widely circulated video shows 16-year-old Ayrton Little as he and his classmates learn he'll be joining Harvard University's Class of 2022.



"All the hard work was worth it. I got accepted to Harvard at 16!! #Harvard #Harvard2022," Little wrote in a caption alongside the video, which has earned more than 160,000 retweets and nearly half a million likes.

In the video, the room erupts with pure joy and celebration as soon as word of Little's acceptance gets out, with his classmates jumping and screaming around him and nearly a full minute of hugs, chanting, jumping and congratulations.

The Twittersphere rallied behind Little and his inspiring video as Ryan Wyatt, YouTube's head of gaming, invited Little to work at Google after graduation and actress Tichina Arnold sent her regards and told Little that his story brought her to tears.


But that wasn't the end of the good news for the Little family. Ayrton's brother, Alexander, was accepted into Stanford last week amid similar scenes of celebration.



"I'm a single mom, so it hasn't been easy. I often worried about keeping the lights on and they always said they didn't want me to have to worry about their tuition," the Littles' mom, Maureen, told ABC News.

The acceptance videos are becoming a tradition at T.M. Landry College Preparatory, which frequently graduates students to top-notch institutions. Similar videos from the past several days show students Dewellyn Howard and Asja Jackson learning they've been accepted into Wesleyan, 17-year-old Kaman LeDay's acceptance to Dartmouth and 16-year-old James Dennis' acceptance to Yale.
