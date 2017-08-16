EDUCATION

Meeting to address health concerns at Frank P. Long Intermediate School in Brookhaven

By
BROOKHAVEN, New York (WABC) --
Parents, teachers and district residents hope to get more answers tonight as they have been urging the closing of Frank P. Long Intermediate School in Brookhaven amid concerns about environmental and health hazards. The school is less than a mile from a 192-acre landfill.

The South Country School Board is holding a special meeting at Bellport High School Wednesday night to further address those concerns as students and teachers have been complaining rashes and other health problems.

"Her eyes swelled up and she had a rash around her eyes. That turned into swallowing problems. She couldn't swallow solid foods for 8 weeks," Adele Michelsen, a parent, said.

"In January these mysterious Rashes came about and then vomiting. He was vomiting after every meal," Caroline Wilkinson, another parent, said.

"I started feeling sick in the beginning of 4th grade. I just felt sick. I couldn't do things out of school because I felt sick," Skye Dodge, former student, said.

What do they all share in common?

They or their kids attended 4th and 5th grade at Frank P. Long Intermediate School in Brookhaven.
"The school should be shut down. If there's any question about student safety, teacher safety nobody should be coming here," parent Nancy Dodge said.

For the past several years health officials have been studying whether dangerous chemicals are in the air in and around the school.

It happened after students and teachers began to complain of rashes, headaches and digestive problems.

Parents say 32 teachers have been diagnosed with cancer over the years.
Parents believe the toxic air may be coming from the town of Brookhaven landfill just behind school grounds.

Air testing done at the school though shows minimal levels of various chemicals. It's so low that the state Department of Health said last week no additional indoor air testing is necessary.

"How can they sign off - the health department, the school - and say it's safe when no one knows that it is. And if you can't say 100 percent that it's safe, how do you send 690 children back in September?" Michelsen said.

The public portion of the board meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Bellport High School in Brookhaven.
