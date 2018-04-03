New NYC schools chancellor introduced to teachers, administrators

New York City's new Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza was introduced to hundreds of teachers and administrators attending a workshop at Stuyvesant High School in Lower Manhattan Tuesday."My people. Teachers. Administrators," said Carranza, throwing his arms into the air.As a former teacher and administrator, Carranza was among his own as he was introduced and embraced by Mayor Bill de Blasio.This was the first large group he has met since beginning his new post on Monday."The work that you are doing is critically important," de Blasio said. "Not just for the future of your school. Not for the future of New York City's public schools. It is critical for the future of America."His introduction was warmly received by the teachers."It's always important to have someone that is experienced and been in the field," said Daniel Hoch, a teacher."I think he has a lot of good ideas that are coming up. It will be interesting to see what he has for the future," Kristin Johnson said.But the mayor has made it clear he wants to take the educational work to the next level."So many good ideas, and we are looking forward with him to be at that level sooner than later," said Mohamed Farouk, another teacher.Meanwhile, over on the steps of City Hall, a large crowd of parents and advocates with "StudentsFirstNY" chanted, "Hey, hey. Ho, ho. The status quo has got to go."They are urging the chancellor to hit the reset button on de Blasio's education agenda."Chancellor Carranza, we are here today to call on you to be the independent leader our children need. The independent leader that you said you were," said Au Hogan, a grandparent.Carranza's work is just beginning, and at the workshop, it was as much an introduction as it was a pep talk."Thank you for what you do. Thank you for touching the future. You make a difference," Carranza told teachers.----------