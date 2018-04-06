NEW YORK CITY SCHOOLS

New New York City schools chancellor prepares to meet students

Newly appointed New York City Schools Superintendent Richard A. Carranza, from Houston, at Katz's Delicatessen on the Lower East Side

By
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Richard Carranza is the new chancellor of New York City schools, the biggest public system in the country, and he's just finished his first week on the job.

The 29th person to hold the position is fast accumulating quite a to-do list, and keep in mind, this is a man who spoke only Spanish until he himself became a public school student.

He's already had his pastrami sandwich at Katz's with the mayor and already spoken to some teachers. Now, he'll meet the students when they return to class Monday after spring break.

"Job number one is to get to know the system," he said. "Nobody likes a know-it-all. I'm not coming to New York City with all the solutions. Nobody has all the solutions. What I am is a big subscriber in engaging people and asking the right questions...the 1.1 million students in our classrooms are the future of New York City and the future of America. It's the future television personality, the future chancellor, a future plumber, future phlebotomist."

Graduation rates in the schools are up from just 50 percent 18 years ago to more than 75 percent now, but there's still a long way to go. There are some thorny issues, like segregation, as New York has some of the most ethnically segregated schools in the country.

"That means making sure we have great schools in every single borough, every neighborhood," he said. "So families feel like they truly have a choice and the choice is not across town."

Another controversy is the short hours, with kids out at 3 p.m. and hours of idle time afterwards.

"I am a big supporter of extending school days," he said. "I think you have an opportunity for many enrichment programs, and that is part of a community schooling approach."

Carranza understands what schools can do. He is the son of immigrants from Mexico, grew up in Arizona and spoke no English until he went to school. His mom was a hairdresser, his dad a sheet metal worker.

"They only spoke Spanish until we went to school, because they trusted the schools to teach us English," he said. "Think about the trust they had in the public schools. That is why I'm such an unabashed advocate...one of the things that I thank my father very much for is that he taught me how to play the guitar at a very young age, and I worked my way through college playing in a Mariachi group."

Carranza said he might be persuaded to play Mariachi music publicly, maybe for schools fundraiser.

Another problem he has to deal with is that 10 percent of city school students are homeless.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpublic schoolnew york city schoolsMayor Bill de BlasioNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YORK CITY SCHOOLS
New NYC schools chancellor introduced to teachers, administrators
1st day for new NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza
Houston's Richard Carranza named NYC Schools Chancellor
Miami schools chief changes mind about NYC job
More new york city schools
EDUCATION
Why students have occupied a university building for a week
New NYC schools chancellor introduced to teachers, administrators
WATCH: Student gets full scholarship to 20 universities
Teachers in Kentucky, Oklahoma protest as rebellion grows
More Education
Top Stories
Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
Brothers who killed parents burst into tears during emotional reunion in prison
Conor McGregor charged with assault in Barclays melee
Workers sent running for their lives as crane topples
WWE's 'Luscious' Johnny Valiant killed crossing street
At least 8 infected with E. coli in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Winter keeps hanging around
Young father killed in Paterson crossfire
Show More
Lin-Manuel Miranda diagnosed with shingles
Jobs and services could be cut in Yonkers
Woman sues fertility doctor for using his own sperm
Explosive devices detonated at Sam's Club; man in custody
Bill tightening religious exemptions for vaccines sparks outrage
More News