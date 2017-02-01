EDUCATION

Department of Education promises to protect immigrants after executive order

EMBED </>More News Videos

Joe Torres has the details from Lower Manhattan.

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The battle over President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration continues, and now, the New York City Department of Education is promising to protect students.

A one-page joint notification from Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina and the commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs was sent to the families of 1.1 million students.

"It's important, because people need to feel protected here," parent Clark Sabbat said. "Because New York City honestly would shut down if all the immigrants were deported."

The letter reportedly assured parents of undocumented children that the Department will not release student information unless required by the law.

"It became very clear to me that as much as we could re-assure people, unless it was in writing, that it really wasn't going to have the importance of 'we're standing behind you,'" Farina said.

The chancellor's letter also stated that education department members will not ask about or keep a record of the immigration status of students or their family members. In addition, officials said they will not grant unlimited access to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"We put it clearly, these are your marching orders," Farina said. "This is what we do, and it's not about politics, believe it or not. It's about doing what educators do."

During a visit to the Holy Rosary School in the Bronx, Timothy Cardinal Dolan told Eyewitness News the president's executive order was very unfair and that it even shut down a visit from an archbishop from Iraq.

"He was going to come on Friday to see me, to kind of explain things, to see if we could give him any help," Cardinal Dolan said. "He can't come now because of this order. That's the unfairness of it...He's afraid to come. He's got his Visa and everything. But that adds to the injustice, because he has everything in order. But even he is saying, 'I'm kind of scared. I don't know if I should come or not.'"
Related Topics:
educationimmigrationdonald trumpnyc department of educationNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Regents question with Israeli-Palestinian cartoon sparks controversy
9-year-old boy allegedly brings gun to school in Yonkers
'White privilege' essay contest sparks controversy in CT
Elevated lead detected in drinking water in 21 NJ school districts
More Education
Top Stories
Source: At least 2 hurt in police-involved shooting in Newark
Official: Inmates take guards hostage at maximum-security prison
Boyfriend charged with killing woman, stuffing body in trunk
Doctor blocked from returning home sues President Trump
Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL
Woman gets snake stuck in ear
Officer, firefighter rescue woman after fiery crash on LIE
Show More
Exclusive: 2 subway derailments at same location a mystery
Police: Man smuggled cocaine in tuna, corn cans to JFK Airport
Bus driver, aide help stop series of attacks on young girls
Regents question with Israeli-Palestinian cartoon sparks controversy
School worker accused of selling drugs during lunch suspended
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Police: Worker at Staten Island school sold drugs during lunch break
Senate GOP united, Democrats skeptical of Trump court pick
11 arrested in Midtown after protest over SCOTUS pick
More Video