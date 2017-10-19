EDUCATION

New York City libraries to forgive late fees for kids age 17 and under

EMBED </>More Videos

NYC libraries are forgiving late fees for kids and teens.

NEW YORK --
Kids and teens are getting a clean slate at libraries across New York City starting Thursday in a one-time amnesty event.

The city's three library systems - the New York Public Library, the Queens Library and the Brooklyn Public Library - say they will forgive all fines for children aged 17 and under and and unblock their library cards.

The New York Times reports the forgiveness is being underwritten by the JPB Foundation, which will make up over $2.25 million of the shortfall.

Officials say more than 160,000 young people in the city have been blocked from checking out books, DVD's and other materials because they owe $15 or more in fines.

High school students who are over 17 have until November 2nd to get their fines cleared.

The amnesty period will be brief as fines will begin accruing on the same day.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationlibrariesNew York City
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Students walk out after teen told to 'speak American'
Teacher tells Spanish-speaking student to 'speak American'
NYC schools brace for influx of students from Puerto Rico
Student with Down syndrome elected homecoming king
More Education
Top Stories
Investigation underway on LI after tip of possible homicide
Boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
Former NYC news anchor Michele Marsh dies at age 63
Judge: Undocumented teenager granted abortion
Driver sought in hit-and-run that left 1 teen dead, another hurt
Hazmat situation in Yonkers caused by marijuana grow house
Man trying to buy jacket dragged 4 blocks in hit-and-run
Mom of 2-year-old girl hurt by bull: She was 'covered in blood'
Show More
Yankees take 3-2 series lead over Astros
Witnesses: Man dragged wife into hallway before killing her
Neighbor comes to rescue of woman in burning Bronx apartment
Wake Thursday for Brooklyn elderly home invasion victim
Police: Woman used boy to steal phone from store
More News
Top Video
He's taken some of the most loved dog photos. Meet 'The Dogist'
Man trying to buy jacket dragged 4 blocks in hit-and-run
Neighbor comes to rescue of woman in burning Bronx apartment
President Trump rejects claims he was disrespectful to grieving family
More Video