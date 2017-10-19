Kids and teens are getting a clean slate at libraries across New York City starting Thursday in a one-time amnesty event.The city's three library systems - the New York Public Library, the Queens Library and the Brooklyn Public Library - say they will forgive all fines for children aged 17 and under and and unblock their library cards.The New York Times reports the forgiveness is being underwritten by the JPB Foundation, which will make up over $2.25 million of the shortfall.Officials say more than 160,000 young people in the city have been blocked from checking out books, DVD's and other materials because they owe $15 or more in fines.High school students who are over 17 have until November 2nd to get their fines cleared.The amnesty period will be brief as fines will begin accruing on the same day.