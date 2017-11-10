NYC program inspires youth to pursue careers in education

The New York City Department of Education said it hopes to encourage young people to pursue careers in education.A recent survey revealed the number of students planning to enter the education field recently hit a 45-year low.The 'Teaching Academy' at Richard R. Green High School provides participants internships in classrooms around the city, offering them hands on experience as teachers and a head start on a possible future career."I am actually on a mission not just in this school, I have asked all high schools in the city to have future teachers' clubs in their high schools," Chancellor Carmen Farina said. You don't have to be an official teacher in a classroom but you all have to take some responsibility for teaching whether it be your own children or society as a whole."Farina visited the Teaching Academy Friday afternoon to participate in a student discussion and convey to participants the great responsibility teachers bear as well as how important it is that teachers connect with students and help them feel important.