A New York City high school was placed on "soft lockdown" Wednesday while people checked out a report of someone with a gun.It happened at Fort Hamilton High School in Brooklyn's Bay Ridge section.Police said someone alerted them that there was possibly a man with a gun. Officers combed the area and said they could not find a gun.The witness later told police she wasn't really sure what she saw.No shots were fired and all of the students are safe. No one was hurt.School officials ordered the soft lockdown after the report, which implies there is no identified imminent danger to responding officers.The lockdown was lifted just before 12:30 pm. Parents were then allowed onto school grounds to pick up their children.The Department of Education issued this statement:----------