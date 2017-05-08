EDUCATION

State assemblyman leads fight to get CUNY commencement speaker Linda Sarsour uninvited

By
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
There is a Freedom of Speech debate at the CUNY School of Public Health over its selection of a Palestinian American activist as commencement speaker next month.

A group of rabbis in Brooklyn are defending Linda Sarsour as a strong proponent of Jews and Muslims getting along.

But a local lawmaker wants her uninvited, saying she's anti-Israel.

That commencement address, as it stands now at the CUNY campus, will go on.

School officials, in a statement, say she was invited: "...because of her involvement in public health issues in New York City and her position as a leader on women's issues..."

Also because of her active role as co-chair of the recent women's march which drew tens of thousands to Washington and other cities.

"This is Linda Sarsour in her own words supporting violence, supporting terrorism," Assem. Dov Hikind said.

State Assemblyman Hikind, in the strongest of terms, points to what he calls her inflammatory posts on social media and is calling for CUNY officials to rescind the invitation.

"City University should be ashamed. They don't have the courage. They are cowards, they are cowards," Hikind said.

In dueling news conferences, a large number of supporters of Linda Sarsour, from numerous organizations, came to her defense.

"Linda will not be intimidated, nor will we. An attack on Linda is an attack on us all," said Angelo Pinto, Justice League.

Another speaking in support of Sarsour was City Councilmember Brad Lander who is Jewish.

"CUNY has a deep tradition of standing up for, teaching, defending, protecting and extending Freedom of Speech," Lander said.

Reaffirming its decision to invite Linda Sarsour to speak, the dean of the school said: "I hope you all join me in my firm view that a diversity of viewpoints and an open exchange of ideas is at the heart of our country's strength, and our university's strength."

"Bringing her in you now put the stamp of approval that this is kosher. You know what? Right now she's not kosher," Hikind said.

"We are Linda. We are Linda. We are Linda," said Carmen Parez, Founder of Justice NYC.

CUNY's position remains the same, the chancellor saying: "but the fact that Ms. Sarsour might hold views that are controversial cannot be the basis for withdrawing an invitation to speak."
Related Topics:
educationpalestiniansisraelfreedom of speechcunygraduationHarlem (Central)New York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Single mom graduates to become medical doctor
Teacher stories that will warm your heart
Bayonne school board to hold hearing after nearly 300 layoffs
86-year-old man, son graduate college together
More Education
Top Stories
Delays, cancellations piling up on LIRR for evening commute
16-year-old struck by 2 cars in Queens hit and run
NYPD: Man wanted in tourist attack is level 3 sex offender
Suspect arrested after Vegas sucker punch kills father of 5
Reunited! Dogs found after being stolen with woman's car
Rare, potentially-deadly tick-borne disease found in NY, NJ
Exclusive: Construction on Bronx high-rise shut down again
Show More
2 boys charged with arson in fire that destroyed playground
Girl, 10, opens alligator's mouth to free her leg
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 were dismissed
Death of transgender woman in Midtown ruled a murder
NY Senate passes bill targeting MS-13 gang violence
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
More Photos