EDUCATION

Student burned after chemistry lab experiment explodes in Perth Amboy, NJ

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson has the latest details.

Eyewitness News
PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A high school student was rushed to the hospital after he was injured in an explosion during a chemistry experiment in New Jersey Wednesday.

The incident happened during an outdoor lab session at Perth Amboy High School during an eighth period chemistry class.

Students told Eyewitness News that experiment involved some type of alcohol. They said the teacher tried to light a match under a gallon-size container, but it didn't work because of the wind. One of the students - the one who was hurt -- then took the matches, tried to light the bottom and the experiment exploded, burning the student.

Several students were nearby when the blast happened, and they said they barely escaped the flame.

"He lit it, and when he lit it he was crouched down," a student said. "So his face was like right there. As soon as he lit it exploded up. It exploded right in his face."

The student who was burned ran from the scene to the nurse's office, and then was flown to the hospital for treatment.
Related Topics:
educationexplosionschoolstudentsnew jersey newsPerth Amboy
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
The court where teens try the cases
Queens school employee arrested, accused of groping woman
About Internships at WABC-TV
WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg posts video of Harvard acceptance in 2002
More Education
Top Stories
Student fight ends with 4 stabbed in Hell's Kitchen
Rescue underway after cesspool collapse on Long Island
MUGSHOTS: 31 arrested in major heroin ring bust in NJ
12-year-old accused of terrorizing, attacking 80-year-old woman
DA: Drug counselors dead from heroin, fentanyl overdose
Abandoned newborn found behind grocery store
Manchester concert bombing victims identified
Show More
Homeless men praised for helping victims of Manchester attack
4 bodies found inside tent at the highest camp on Everest
Correction officer charged after weapon goes off in bar
NYPD secures Hudson River as Fleet Week begins
5th suspect arrested as police raid 'network' of attackers in bombing
More News
Top Video
Student fight ends with 4 stabbed in Hell's Kitchen
Eyewitness News Update
'We can use peace': Trump and Pope Francis meet
NYPD secures Hudson River as Fleet Week begins
More Video