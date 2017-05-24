A high school student was rushed to the hospital after he was injured in an explosion during a chemistry experiment in New Jersey Wednesday.The incident happened during an outdoor lab session at Perth Amboy High School during an eighth period chemistry class.Students told Eyewitness News that experiment involved some type of alcohol. They said the teacher tried to light a match under a gallon-size container, but it didn't work because of the wind. One of the students - the one who was hurt -- then took the matches, tried to light the bottom and the experiment exploded, burning the student.Several students were nearby when the blast happened, and they said they barely escaped the flame."He lit it, and when he lit it he was crouched down," a student said. "So his face was like right there. As soon as he lit it exploded up. It exploded right in his face."The student who was burned ran from the scene to the nurse's office, and then was flown to the hospital for treatment.