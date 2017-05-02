Students surprise teacher with glasses for color blindness

Students raised money to buy special glasses for a color blind Pennsylvania teacher.On Monday afternoon, for the first time in his life, Matt Alzamora could distinguish between the colors of the rainbow.Yellow from orange. Green from blue.The Methacton High School history teacher has his students, including Andrew Bregman and Maci Chambers, to thank."Earlier in the year, he would talk about how he is color-blind," said Bregman."One day in 7th period, he was talking about an experience he had with his daughter, where one day she was talking about how pretty the sunset was, and he said he just really wanted to be able to see a sunset," said Chambers.The students researched online and found a company that manufactures special eyeglasses for color-blind people. Students started donating what they could.Bregman said, "I had someone bring in over $100, someone over $50 - people brought in $20s, $10s, $5s so a lot of people pitched in more than what was necessary."They raised $528, enough for the eyeglasses. And on this week, Teacher Appreciation Week, the students surprised Mr. Alzamora with his pair during a staff meeting.He said, "Yeah they work. It's vivid. It's different. Like the balloons. I thought there was only a couple colors. And like now, you can see the difference."Alzamora's family was there to experience the moment with him.Matt's wife, Patty Alzamora, said, "I am just overwhelmed for him and that the students would do this for him."Hi son Ryan said, "I think he's most excited about when fall comes around because of all the different colors of the leaves."The timing of this is perfect as Mr. Alzamora is taking his students on a trip to France this coming summer."And so I'll be able to see the Louvre in color. So it will be neat to see the Mona Lisa in color, to be able to see all the different pieces of art in color. It's a great community in Lower Providence, the kids are amazing. It's a credit to the community that they would do something for me of all people," said Alzamora.