EDUCATION

Chicago teacher carries student with cerebral palsy on her back on camping trip

EMBED </>More Videos

For Helma Wardenaar, it was never an option for one of her students to miss the annual class camping trip - even if it meant carrying her on her own back. (WLS)

Mallory Gillikin Connor
CHICAGO --
For Helma Wardenaar, it was never an option for one of her students to miss the annual class camping trip - even if it meant carrying her on her own back.

Wardenaar is a special ed teacher and director of student services at the Academy for Global Citizenship on Chicago's Southwest Side. She's worked with Maggie, who has cerebral palsy, since she was in kindergarten.

Since Maggie needs a walker or wheelchair to get around, the two-day trip - especially a hike in the woods where students look for signs of wildlife - didn't seem possible.

"As a school, it was very important to include her," Wardenaar said. "We thought it was super important for her to be there and able to do everything the other students were doing."

So Wardenaar looked into the options - even considering borrowing a friend's pony - to make sure Maggie could come. Unfortunately, she was told by the forest preserve that ponies were not allowed.

"I would have choked the fine if we were caught, but I figured that it would set a bad example for the students," she said.

She eventually got in touch with Greg Coleman, who works at a REI store in Chicago. They looked at all sorts of travel backpacks, carriers and slings, but none were built for a 62-pound child to sit in.

With only a few weeks before the trip, Wardenaar continued searching for a solution, even testing out a wheelbarrow in the school's garden. Unfortunately, it was another dead end since it was too unstable.

It was then that she heard from Coleman, two weeks after their meeting.

"He wrote, 'I couldn't let go of that idea. I really want to help you out,'" Wardenaar said.

It turned out Coleman had found a new product called the Freeloader, a backpack-style child carrier. With no room in the school budget for such an item, she purchased the $300 carrier herself.

Thanks to her perseverance, Maggie was able to join her classmates on the hike searching for deer prints, beaver dams and identifying birds.

"When she noticed I was huffing and puffing, she even gave me a little massage on my neck," Wardenaar said. "Then she started singing as a distraction."

Wardenaar credited Maggie as her inspiration to keep searching until they found a solution.

"Maggie's just such a wonderful student," she said. "She's bright, positive, determined. With her smile and her enthusiasm, she inspires. You want to go above and beyond."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschooleducationspecial needs childrenteacheru.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
One Long Island school district named best in US
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Students shocked to find $10 million college bill
11-year-old graduates college, wants to prove God's existence
More Education
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News