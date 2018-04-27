Elderly man hit, killed by private sanitation truck while crossing Bronx street

By
MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
An elderly man was hit and killed by a private sanitation truck as he crossed the street in on Friday night.

The accident happened just after 8 on 152nd and Jackson as the private trash truck made its way through the Melrose neighborhood. Police say the man, who was in his seventies, was hit while crossing in the street, but not in a crosswalk.

As NYPD crash investigators crawled all over the scene, the driver huddled under a blanket, staring into space.

Rodney Jordan says the truck hit the elderly man and then backed over him.

"The truck hit him - there's no backing up off him," Jordan said, "I don't know how he ain't see him - it's an old man walking with a cane - you can't be serious."

The victim was well known around the neighborhood. Neighbors said everybody loved him.

"Everybody love him - that's how he was show. Everybody love so he show it right back to him - he was a very respectful person," said one resident.

The driver of the sanitation truck stayed on the scene. Police are trying to determine how fast he was going. So far there is no indication of any criminality.

The investigation is ongoing,

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
elderlypedestrian struckpedestrian killedMelroseNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Owner of pit bull that attacked woman arrested for separate harassment charge
Suspect who escaped custody from hospital captured by police
Sources: Ex-boyfriend arrested after NJ woman fatally stabbed
Body found in Kissena Park in Queens ID'd as 17-year-old
Police: Food pantry van stolen from NJ church parking lot
Schools Chancellor tweets controversial comment about diversity
Neighborhood Eats: J's on the Bay in Staten Island
Police: Man kicked swans in the head at Florida park
Show More
Large groups of bikers becoming 'dire' problem on Long Island
$5 movie tickets offered Tuesdays at AMC
Viral video raises questions about commuting with dogs
Recovered gun could help solve Bronx teen's 2012 murder
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
More News