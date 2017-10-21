Elderly woman beaten and robbed inside Greenwich Village apartment building

Marcus Solis rports an elderly woman was beaten and robbed in Greenwich Village.

Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for the heartless thief who robbed an elderly woman and punched her in the face.

It happened right inside the woman's Greenwich Village apartment lobby near West 13th St. and 7th Ave. around 6:50 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect followed the 81-year-old woman into her building, and as she opened the door to the vestibule, the suspect punched her several times in her head and face.

The victim fell to the ground and that's when he grabbed her handbag and took off.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO:
Surveillance video shows the brutal attack in Greenwich Village.



The woman suffered bumps and bruises to her head and face, but refused medical attention at the scene.

The individual is described as a man who was last seen wearing all black.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
