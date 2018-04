Just in time for "Avengers: Infinity War," AMC Theatres is offering $5 movie tickets on Tuesdays.The nation's biggest theater chain is offering $5 Ticket Tuesdays for anyone who belongs to its free AMC Stubs membership program.That's nearly half off the price of an average ticket.Nationwide, the average price of a movie ticket in 2017 was $8.97, according to the National Association of Theatre Owners. In urban areas like New York and Los Angeles, the average tends to be closer to $10 or more.The program also comes with other perks like free popcorn refills and the waiving of some online ticketing fees.While the basic AMC Stubs program is free, the company also offers a Premiere service for $15 a year that includes $5 popcorn-and-drink combos and faster lines at concessions stands.The program is launching as the summer blockbuster season gets off to an early start, with "Avengers: Infinity War" coming out this weekend and already setting records for advance ticket sales for a superhero film.Other blockbusters coming out this summer include sequels like "Deadpool 2," "Solo: A Star Wars Story," "Ocean's 8" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Marvel Studios and ABC7.----------