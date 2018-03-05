  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
OSCARS

10-year-old photographer captures the stars on the red carpet this awards season

EMBED </>More Videos

Photography has helped 10-year-old red carpet photographer Francine Gascon during her treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. (KABC)

By
Young shutterbug Francine Gascon has been able to photograph Hollywood's brightest stars this awards season.

The 10-year-old was given the opportunity to take photos on red carpets through the Pablove Foundation, a nonprofit that teaches children with cancer to develop their creative voice through photography.

Gascon has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells. She said photography has helped her through her treatment.

She was able to take photos at several red carpets, most recently at the Golden Globes. She met Denzel Washington and one of her idols, Steven Spielberg, while at the Globes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsred carpet fashioncancerartchildren's healthphotography
OSCARS
Kimmel gives $18K Jet Ski to costume designer for shortest Oscar speech
Kimmel, stars pass out snacks to stunned fans at movie theater
Kobe Bryant scores Oscar for 'Dear Basketball'
Eddie Vedder channels Tom Petty at 2018 Oscars In Memoriam
Oscars after-parties: What Hollywood wore to celebrate
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kimmel gives $18K Jet Ski to costume designer for shortest Oscar speech
Kimmel, stars pass out snacks to stunned fans at movie theater
Kobe Bryant scores Oscar for 'Dear Basketball'
Eddie Vedder channels Tom Petty at 2018 Oscars In Memoriam
Oscars 2018: 'Shape of Water' wins best picture
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter looking more likely
Power outages linger in parts of Tri-State area after Nor'easter
Oscars 2018: 'Shape of Water' wins best picture
Oscars 2018 Winners Full List
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars red carpet
Families report bodies of loved ones not at funeral home for services
5 women wanted in heist after melee at Jay-Z's 40/40 Club
2-year-old girl struck and killed by falling mirror inside shoe store
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Driver attempts to beat speeding train
High tides cause floods in parts of Queens and Long Island
Human remains found in backyard of home in Brentwood
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
High tides cause floods in parts of Queens and Long Island
Oscars supporting role: The florist to the stars
This New Yorker used YouTube to launch a successful business
More Video