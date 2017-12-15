ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

A-listers reportedly planning awards season fashion blackout to protest sexual harassment

Several high-profile actresses will reportedly wear black to this season's awards shows in a show of solidarity against sexual misconduct.

LOS ANGELES --
This awards season, the boldest color on the red carpet might be black.

According to a report from People, several high-profile women in Hollywood are planning to wear all black to awards shows to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Sources tell People that the protest is slated to begin with the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7 and could continue well into the season. The growing group of women planning to demonstrate reportedly includes Golden Globe nominees and presenters.

The demonstration comes after a watershed period during which dozens of men in media, entertainment, journalism, politics and business have been accused of varying degrees of sexual misconduct. Among those felled by the accusations are cinema mogul Harvey Weinstein, former NBC anchor Matt Lauer, comedian Louis CK and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

In the wake of allegations against Weinstein, a social media campaign encouraged women to use the hashtag #MeToo to describe their experiences with sexual misconduct in an effort to encourage open conversation about the ubiquity of sexual harassment.

SEE ALSO: 'Silence Breakers' fueling #MeToo movement named TIME Person of the Year

While the hashtag has been around for over a decade, entertainers like Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan brought it to the forefront of the dialogue surrounding sexual misconduct.

By early December, the hashtag had been used more than 3 million times in 85 countries, according to Twitter.
