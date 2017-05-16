ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Farewell, Olivia Pope: ABC announces end of fan favorite 'Scandal'

Kerry Washington plays Washington D.C. fixer Olivia Pope. (Bob D'Amico/ABC)

Gladiators, it's almost time to handle the end of Scandal. ABC announced on Tuesday that the upcoming Season 7 will be the show's last.

The creator and executive producer of the show, Shonda Rhimes, released a statement telling fans she knows exactly how she wants to end the show.

"Deciding how to end a show is easy," she said. "Deciding when to finish is quite simple when the end date is years away. But actually going through with it? Actually standing up to say: 'This is it?' Not so much. So, next year we are going all out. Leaving nothing on the table. Creating this world in celebration. We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our Scandal family: all together, white hats on, gladiators running full speed over a cliff."

The show, which occupies the 9 p.m. slot in ABC's "TGIT" Thursday line-up, stars Kerry Washington as a Washington D.C. fixer. It's known for its dramatic twists and turns, as well as its steamy on-again-off-again romance between Olivia Pope (Washington) and President Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn).

The show also explores political culture, gender issues and race in America. When it began in 2012, Washington became the first African American female lead in a drama series in over 37 years.

The final season of Scandal premieres on ABC this fall.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentABCscandalkerry washingtonshonda rimestgit
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
ABC unveils 2017-18 Primetime schedule
Tribeca Film Institute program taps prisoners to write movies
Bon Jovi surprises NJ grads, guests with commencement show
Jimmy Kimmel to return as host of 90th Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police chief shot in Maybrook; Suspect dead after standoff
Small plane with NYC CEO, 3 others, missing in Bahamas
Police: Man kills mom on Mother's Day, brings head to store
Teen girl dies in crash hours after prom
NYC music academy owner accused of sex with young girls
Bon Jovi surprises NJ grads, guests with commencement show
Coroner: Too much caffeine led to problems that killed teen
Show More
2 men arrested after dogs found starving
Investigators head to scene of fiery plane crash in NJ
Woman sues Target after cement ball rolls through parking lot
Driver takes kids off safely after school bus catches fire
GWB Bus Terminal opens at long last
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos