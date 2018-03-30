ROSEANNE

ABC renews 'Roseanne' revival for second season

EMBED </>More Videos

This preview of the new "Roseanne" premiered during the Oscars. The show returns on March 27th.

BURBANK, Calif. --
Less than a week after its highly rated premiere, ABC's revival of 'Roseanne' was renewed for a second season.

ABC announced the renewal Friday on the show's Twitter account, though it's not immediately clear how many episodes the network ordered.


More than 20 years after the series ended, the first two episodes of the revival each drew in more than 18 million viewers, according to Nielsen estimates.

President Donald Trump congratulated series creator and star Roseanne Bar over the phone the next day, a conversation that Barr said was "pretty exciting."

"We're thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes. The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can't wait to see what the 'Roseanne' team has in store for next year," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a news release.

'Roseanne' airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentABCABC premieresroseannetelevision
ROSEANNE
Roseanne gets call from President Trump over premiere ratings
'Roseanne' returns to ABC
A look behind the scenes at the Roseanne revival
Cast of 'Roseanne' on hand at Paley Center for premiere of new season
More roseanne
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows and movies
Obscene? Questions after NJ burlesque show shut down
Sandy Kenyon reviews Tyler Perry's 'Acrimony'
Steven Spielberg does not want burger named after him
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Prisoner who escaped ICE agents at JFK caught in Chicago
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
NYPD: Woman arrested after pushing man onto subway tracks
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after heart surgery
Obscene? Questions after NJ burlesque show shut down
3 ejected, 5 hurt in Grand Central Parkway crash
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
Hero officer saves 9-year-old girl from choking in school
Show More
Mets' Noah Syndergaard calls out kid for Opening Day bet
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $521 million
LI man killed in industrial accident when metal drum explodes
Thieves who broke into Brooklyn jewelry store chased out by owner
Man stabbed, robbed in random caught-on-camera attack
More News
Top Video
360 VIDEO: Check out the 2018 Karma Revero
Wheels to see at the NY Auto Show
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
Man told to 'stay calm' when cheetah hops in vehicle
More Video