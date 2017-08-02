Basketball court renamed in honor of Notorious B.I.G.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --On Wednesday, a New York City councilman will make good on his promise to honor hip hop star Notorious B.I.G.
A ribbon cutting ceremony at Crispus Attucks playground in Bed-Stuy marked the occasion as a sign went up naming the courts in his honor.
Biggie, whose real name was Christopher Wallace, played basketball at the playground growing up.
The renaming fulfills a promise Councilman Robert Cornegy made to the rapper's mother in the wake of Wallace's death.
A basketball tournament will be played there in his honor this weekend.